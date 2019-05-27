ERP rates at selected gantries to be reduced during June school holidays

An ERP gantry in Singapore.
SINGAPORE: Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at selected gantries will be reduced during the school holidays in June this year, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Monday (May 27). 

The revised rates will apply from this Saturday (Jun 1) to Jun 30, said the authority in a media release. 

The affected gantries and new rates are as shown below: 

ERP rates for June school holidays 2019

The rates for other gantries will remain unchanged, said LTA, adding that the revised rates will revert to the pre-school holiday rates from Jul 1 onwards.

The next quarterly ERP review will take place in August, said LTA. 

