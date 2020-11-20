No ERP charges at some CTE gantries during specific timings for December school holiday period

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Friday (Nov 20) there will not be Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges at some gantries along the Central Expressway (CTE) during specific times for the December school holiday period.

The revised rates will affect the southbound CTE before Braddell Road, and a set of four gantries on the southbound CTE after Braddell Road and the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) slip road into the southbound CTE.



Advertisement

Advertisement

These changes will take effect from Monday to Jan 3 next year, said LTA.



The timings are as follows:

Rates for other time periods at previously announced gantries will remain unchanged, LTA added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ERP charges will return to the pre-school holiday rates from Jan 4, as Jan 1 is a public holiday.

