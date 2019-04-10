'Escaped' bull within premises of Lim Chu Kang farm: Owner

SINGAPORE: A bull which reportedly escaped from a dairy farm in Lim Chu Kang is currently within the premises of Viknesh Dairy Farm, said the farm’s owner.

The farm’s owner, who only gave his name as Mr Manikandan, said the 2-year-old calf, called Ganesha, had escaped from its pen on Tuesday (Apr 9).

Viknesh Dairy Farm in Lim Chu Kang. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

“The cow did not escape; escape means go outside (onto the) road, go Jalan Besar, go to other places,” said Mr Manikandan. “It did not go outside, it’s inside our farm.”

When CNA visited at noon on Wednesday, a search party of at least ten people was in the vicinity of the property looking for the bull. Some were seen bashing through thick vegetation adjacent to cow stalls.

A group searches for the missing bull in the vicinity of the dairy farm on Apr 10, 2019. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

The 7-acre farm currently has 36 cows.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) had said on Tuesday that it was working with the National Parks Board and the farm to locate the escaped animal, and advised anyone who spots the bull to steer clear.

A group of individuals, including SFA personnel, seen within the premise of Viknesh Dairy Farm. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

"Members of the public are advised not to approach or provoke the bull," SFA said in a statement.

"The farms in the vicinity have been advised of the escaped bull and to contact the authorities, if sighted," it said.



SFA said that members of the public who spot the bull should report sightings to the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.