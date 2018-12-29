Man arrested for allegedly molesting jogger while riding e-scooter at Bedok Reservoir Road

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man was arrested on Friday (Dec 28) for allegedly molesting a woman while he was riding an e-scooter.

The incident happened about a month ago, along Bedok Reservoir Road off Jalan Lembah Bedok, said the police in a news release.

A police report was made on Nov 29 at about 5am.

The victim was said to have been on a morning run when a man rode past her and allegedly molested her.

The suspect was arrested along Bedok Reservoir Road after the police tracked him down through ground enquiries, said the police.

Investigations against the man are ongoing.

If found guilty of outrage of modesty, he can be jailed for up to two years, fined or caned, or sentenced to a combination of such punishments.

