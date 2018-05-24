3 men charged in separate incidents involving e-scooters, bicycle

SINGAPORE: Three men were charged in court on Thursday (May 24) for separate incidents involving electronic scooters and a bicycle.

Ho Jun Wei, 17, was charged with one count of causing grievous hurt by an act which endangers the life of others.

On Feb 17, Ho allegedly knocked into Wong Ah Jee while riding his e-scooter along Yishun Ring Road. Court documents showed Wong sustained fractures and injuries to his nose.



If found guilty, Ho could be jailed up to four years, fined up to S$10,000, or both. Ho intends to plead guilty and will be back in court on Jun 7.



Separately, 37-year-old Chew Hup Seng, was charged with one count of endangering others with a rash act and one count of intent to cause harassment.



Chew is accused of riding his e-scooter along a narrow indoor corridor at Keat Hong Community Club, resulting in a near-collision with Mr Pedro JR Garcia Mondejar on Jul 24 last year.



According to court documents, Chew also allegedly acted abusively and used abusive language on Mr Pedro.

Chew allegedly told Mr Pedro that he “brought shame to his country and that he should take the next budget flight back to his country the next day”.



Court documents did not state how Chew knew Mr Pedro. Chew told the court that he is bipolar and intends to engage a lawyer.



If found guilty of the first charge, Chew could be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$2,500, or both. If found guilty of the second charge, Chew could be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both. Chew will return to court on Jun 7.



A cyclist was also charged in court on Thursday with one count of causing grievous hurt by a negligent act.

On Sep 21, 2017, Indian nationalSathappan Anbarasan allegedly crashed into Ng Yock Chun with his bicycle along the footpath of Simei Street 1 towards Jalan Pelatok.

Ng suffered a fracture on her right shoulder.

The court heard that 33-year-old Sathappan is seeking legal aid and will be back in court on May 31.



If found guilty, Sathappan could be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$5,000 or both.