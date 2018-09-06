ESM Goh's authorised biography to be released in November

SINGAPORE: Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong's authorised biography will be released in November, according to his Facebook post on Thursday (Sep 6).

In his post, Mr Goh said he met former Hong Kong Chief Executives Tung Chee-hwa and Leung Chun-ying on his visit to Hong Kong and posted photos of him with them.

Advertisement

Mr Goh also posted a photo of him and Mr Tung taken from the 1970s, which he said will be featured in his biography.

The book, written by former Straits Times journalist Peh Shing Huei, is expected to be the first of two volumes.

It will cover ESM Goh's early life and ends in 1990, when he took office as prime minister. The second volume will largely cover his years as prime minister.

“There are many books written on Mr Lee Kuan Yew, but there hasn’t been a proper biography of Mr Goh Chok Tong, other than a few coffee table books. I think it’s long overdue,” Mr Peh, who is a partner at content agency The Nutgraf, told Channel NewsAsia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“My team and I have been working on it for more than a year. We asked ESM Goh hard questions and he gave candid answers, revealing some interesting details and anecdotes.

“I hope readers will gain some real insights.”





ESM Goh became Singapore's second prime minister in 1990, succeeding Mr Lee Kuan Yew. He held the office for almost 14 years, before handing the reins to Mr Lee Hsien Loong.