ESM Goh back in office after angioplasty

Singapore

ESM Goh back in office after angioplasty

ESM Goh Chok Tong (4)
Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong speaking to Channel NewsAsia at the Istana on Nov 26, 2018. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong on Thursday (Jul 25) said that he is back in his office following an angioplasty for his arteries.

Mr Goh, 78, said in a Facebook post that his annual medical check-up last week revealed some of his arteries were narrowing.

“On doctors’ advice, went for angioplasty. It is a common procedure especially for those around my age. I am now back in my office. With stronger blood flows, I expect to be better than before. Will have to cancel some events in the meantime though. Sorry for that,” he added.

The former prime minister said that this episode was a good reminder for everyone to go for regular medical check-ups: “As they say, prevention is better than cure. So watch your diet, as I will with mine!”

The Health Promotion Board also offers affordable health screenings under its “Screen for Life” programme, he added.

In November 2014, ESM Goh underwent a successful operation for prostate cancer.

Source: CNA/zl(hm)

Tagged Topics

Bookmark