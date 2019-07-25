ESM Goh back in office after angioplasty

SINGAPORE: Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong on Thursday (Jul 25) said that he is back in his office following an angioplasty for his arteries.



Mr Goh, 78, said in a Facebook post that his annual medical check-up last week revealed some of his arteries were narrowing.



“On doctors’ advice, went for angioplasty. It is a common procedure especially for those around my age. I am now back in my office. With stronger blood flows, I expect to be better than before. Will have to cancel some events in the meantime though. Sorry for that,” he added.



The former prime minister said that this episode was a good reminder for everyone to go for regular medical check-ups: “As they say, prevention is better than cure. So watch your diet, as I will with mine!”



The Health Promotion Board also offers affordable health screenings under its “Screen for Life” programme, he added.

In November 2014, ESM Goh underwent a successful operation for prostate cancer.



