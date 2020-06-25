Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong will not run in GE2020

SINGAPORE: Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong will not run in the upcoming General Election, after having served as a Member of Parliament for Marine Parade for more than 40 years.

In a letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong dated Jun 24, Mr Goh said his decision was made "after much thought and with a heavy heart".

"Smooth and systematic leadership succession is key to Singapore's political stability," he wrote. "I prefer to retire as Member of Parliament now whilst I am healthy and able to ease my successor's transition into Marine Parade."

Mr Goh said he recommends that Dr Tan See Leng take over from him in Marine Parade. Dr Tan has been understudying Mr Goh for about two years and has helped with meet-the-people sessions in Marine Parade as well as several social projects in the constituency, Mr Goh added.



Dr Tan See Leng and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong greeting residents in January 2020.

"Marine Parade is my second home. I love the people. The (People's Action Party) Branch activists and the grassroots leaders are my steadfast comrades and firm friends. Many have urged me to stand for another term. But I should not. I would not have the same energy when I cross into my 80s," said Mr Goh.

Mr Goh added that "competent and trusted leaders with the heart for public service" are critical to protect and advance Singaporeans' interests.

He emphasised his support for Mr Lee's planned leadership succession at the national level, and said the 4G team led by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat has been "tested and strengthened in the crucible of COVID-19".



PM Lee said he accepts Mr Goh's decision to retire from politics "with sadness".

He noted Mr Goh's contributions to Singapore and thanked him for a "lifetime of distinguished service".

"It is in Marine Parade that you have left the most personal imprint on the lives of individual Singaporeans ... Marine Parade has become a vibrant waterfront town filled with warmth, which people of all ages are proud to call home. The story of Marine Parade is the story of Singapore - out of nothing, we created something special. You made that happen," Mr Lee wrote in his valedictory letter to Mr Goh.

Mr Lee also credited Mr Goh with bringing him into politics as well as guiding and mentoring him for many years. Mr Lee paid tribute to their "fruitful comradeship" as well as the close relationship between "two prime ministers that would be the envy of many countries".

"You have given your all and more in the service of your country and people. I wish you and Mrs Goh a long, healthy and happy retirement," he said.

In a Facebook post, Mr Lee said he is glad that Mr Goh will maintain his links to Marine Parade, "as Chairman Emeritus of Marine Parade Branch and Adviser Emeritus to Marine Parade Grassroots Organisations".

Mr Goh has also agreed to become Senior Adviser to The People's Association on a pro bono basis, and will continue to chair the Governing Board of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.





