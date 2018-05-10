Salute Mahathir on 'indomitable will' to right what he thinks is wrong in his country: ESM Goh

SINGAPORE: Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong congratulated Malaysia's Prime Minister-elect Mahathir Mohamad and his coalition partners on their stunning victory on Thursday (May 10).

"One must salute Mahathir for his indomitable will and energy to right what he thinks is wrong with his country," wrote Mr Goh on Facebook.

"Watching Mahathir fight Malaysian GE14 reminds me of Lee Kuan Yew who famously said, 'Even from my sick bed, even if you are going to lower me into the grave and I feel something is going wrong, I will get up'." he said.

ESM Goh added that this is a "historic and unprecedented moment" for Singapore's closest neighbour. "We wish them well and success, and offer Mahathir and the new government our continued goodwill and friendship," he said.

Mr Goh's term as Prime Minister of Singapore from 1990 to 2004 overlapped with Dr Mahathir's time in office till the latter retired in 2003.

