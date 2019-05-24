Waitrose pickled sweet sliced beetroot recalled due to pieces of glass

SINGAPORE: Authorities have ordered the recall of Essential Waitrose pickled sweet sliced beetroot, saying that the product "may contain small pieces of glass".

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (May 24) said it has directed Cold Storage, the sole importer of the product into Singapore, to recall the product.



The recall is ongoing, said the agency in the media release.

"The European Commission Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) has issued a notification that Essential Waitrose Pickled Sweet Sliced Beetroot (340g) has been recalled because the product may contain small pieces of glass," said SFA.



The product originates from the United Kingdom. The affected products are labelled best before end of September next year.

The 340g glass jar has a metal top with a paper label, added the agency.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are advised to not consume it.

"They may contact Cold Storage at 1800 8918 100 for enquiries or exchange of the product," said SFA.

