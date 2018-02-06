New one-stop security arrangement between some European airports and Singapore

SINGAPORE: There will be less hassle for travellers on flights from Europe and Singapore connecting through some European airports and Changi Airport with the implementation of a one-stop security (OSS) arrangement from Tuesday (Feb 6).

According to the European Commission, the OSS arrangement excludes passengers, baggage and cargo from further security controls when transferring at European Union airports. Other countries that benefit from the OSS include the United States and Canada, according to the Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport of European Commission (EC DG-MOVE) website.

In a joint press release, Singapore’s Ministry of Transport (MOT) and EC DG-MOVE said the OSS arrangement will improve transfer connections made by passengers at the airports and increase the efficiency of airline and airport operations.

The joint statement for the OSS arrangement was signed in Singapore on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow 2018 by MOT Permanent Secretary Loh Ngai Seng and EC DG-MOVE director-general Henrik Hololei.