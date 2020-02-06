Exhibition marking 200 years of policing in Singapore opens at National Museum

SINGAPORE: An exhibition at the National Museum of Singapore which brings visitors through 200 years of policing in Singapore was officially opened to the public on Thursday (Feb 6).

Showcasing a collection of archival photos, videos and artefacts, some of which date back to 1821, the SPF200 exhibition - Frontier Town to Safest City tells the stories of how officers “exhibited bravery in the face of danger, of bringing criminals to justice, and of duty above self", said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a press release.

The main exhibition at the National Museum will run till May 17.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam interacts with exhibition guide Chan Soo Wah at the SPF200 exhibition - Frontier Town to Safest City on Feb 6, 2020. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

There will also be a roving exhibition at the museum’s concourse area till Mar 5, and this will subsequently be staged at public libraries, community clubs and police community roadshows throughout the rest of the year.

The exhibition, which was officially opened by Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam, is part of a year-long series of events to commemorate the 200th year of policing in Singapore.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam speaks at the SPF200 exhibition - Frontier Town to Safest City on Feb 6, 2020. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

Guided tours for walk-in visitors are available daily at 10.15am and 1.15pm, while groups of between 10 and 12 visitors can book group guided tours.

Such tours will be conducted in English by retired police officers.