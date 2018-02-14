Expect a warm, rainy Chinese New Year: Met Service

SINGAPORE: More rain is expected in the next two weeks even as the mercury rises, the Meteorological Service of Singapore said in a weather forecast on Wednesday (Feb 14).

For the Chinese New Year holiday weekend, the weather is expected to be warm with thundery showers in the afternoon and the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 and 34 degrees Celsius.



The second half of February is likely to be wetter than the first half of the month, the Met Service said. Short thundery showers are expected mostly in the afternoon on six to eight days.

"On a few of these days, the thundery showers may extend into the evening," it said.

The coming fortnight is also expected to be warmer than the past two weeks.

On some days, the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 34 degrees Celsius. On most days, the daily maximum temperature is forecast to be around 32 or 33 degrees Celsius.

The daily minimum temperature is expected to range between 23 and 24 degrees Celsius.

For the past two weeks, the lowest temperature of 22 degrees Celsius was recorded at Pulau Ubin on Feb 8 and 10, the Met Service added.