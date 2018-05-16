Expect a wetter second half of May: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Expect an even wetter second half of May, with the Meteorological Service of Singapore forecasting more rain and warm weather.



Moderate to heavy short-duration thunderstorms are forecast between the late morning and afternoon on six to eight days in the next fortnight, said the Met Service on Wednesday (May 16).

"In addition, in the last week of the month, the eastward passage of Sumatra squalls could bring widespread thundery showers accompanied by occasional gusty winds to Singapore between the predawn hours and early morning on two or three days," said the Met Service.

In the first fortnight of the month, about half of Singapore received above-normal rainfall, added the Met Service.

May is also one of the warmest months of the year.

The daily temperature for the fortnight is forecast to range between 25 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, said the Met Service, adding that the daily maximum temperature could hit a high of around 35 degrees Celsius on a few afternoons.



