Expect mostly warm, dry days for the last 2 weeks of October: Met Service

SINGAPORE: The weather for the second half of October is expected to be dry and warm, with daily highs of around 34 degrees Celcius on most days, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Friday (Oct 16).

In the next two weeks, the monsoon rain band is forecast to lie over the northern Southeast Asia region, meaning less rain is expected compared to the first half of October.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Warm conditions are expected on most days, with daily highs of 34 degrees Celsius and lows of 25 degrees Celsius.



The temperature may approach 35 degrees Celsius on a few days, particularly when there are few clouds in the sky, said the Met Service.

“However, localised short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers can still be expected on some days over parts of the island between the late morning and afternoon,” the MSS said.

“In addition, Sumatra squalls are forecast to bring thundery showers and gusty winds on some days between the predawn hours and morning.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Overall, rainfall for the month is expected to be below normal over most parts of the country.

In the first two weeks of October, the monsoon rain band lay closer to the equatorial Southeast Asia region, which resulted in more rain over Singapore.

Due to tropical storms over the South China Sea and the northwestern Pacific Ocean, widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers fell over Singapore on several days, mostly between the night and predawn hours.

"The showers were heaviest on 2 October 2020, and the daily total rainfall recorded that day was 108.2mm at Tuas.



Advertisement

"This was the highest rainfall recorded in a day for the first fortnight of October 2020," said MSS.

The highest temperature recorded during the past fortnight was 34.8 degrees Celsius at Pulau Ubin on Oct 5, while the lowest was 22.6 degrees Celsius in Clementi on Oct 3.

