Expert committee to assess efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines; authorities widen vaccine portfolio: Gan Kim Yong

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has set up an expert committee to advise and assess on the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines last month, said Minister of Health Gan Kim Yong on Tuesday (Nov 10), as companies worldwide race towards finding suitable options.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Gan, who is also co-chair of the multi-ministry taskforce, said the committee will comprise experts in infectious diseases, immunology and other relevant fields.

The committee will “closely monitor” vaccine clinical trials data and recommend vaccination approaches for different groups of people. More information on the committee will shared soon, said Mr Gan.

“Only vaccines that are assessed to be relatively safe and efficacious will be approved for use in Singapore and offered to the relevant population segments when they become available,” he said.

This comes after American pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on Monday that its potential COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90 per cent effective and expects to seek US authorisation this month for emergency use of the vaccine.

The Government has also “broadened and diversified” its COVID-19 vaccine portfolio with a number of pharmaceutical companies, said Mr Gan.

These companies use different technologies for their vaccines and their vaccines are in different stages of clinical trials, said MOH in a press release.

“We do this to improve our chances of securing a suitable vaccine for Singapore in view of the expected global demand,” Mr Gan said.

He added: “The road ahead is still a long one. Vaccines even when available will take time to manufacture and distribute to the world. Meanwhile, we must continue to remain cautious and work together as we progress towards Phase 3.”



