Explosions heard after car catches fire in Shunfu market car park

SINGAPORE: A man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a car caught fire in a multi-storey car park in Shunfu on Monday (Mar 19).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they responded to a vehicle fire at Deck 3A of a multi-storey car park at 320 Shunfu Road at about 11.50am. The fire involved the engine compartment of the car, and was extinguished by SCDF using two water jets and a compressed air foam backpack.

A man in his 40s was taken to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital for smoke inhalation. He was conscious and alert, SCDF added.

It is unclear if the man was the driver of the car.

A 48-second video of the fire was uploaded onto the Facebook page Fabrications About The PAP. It showed the front of the car, where the engine is located, completely engulfed by fire.

Thick smoke was seen billowing onto the ceiling of the car park.

The caption of the video said that an "explosion was heard" and two other cars were "damaged".

Another Facebook user, Clarence Goh, posted a photo of plumes of smoke at Shunfu market, near where the multi-storey carpark was located.

He wrote in his caption that he had heard "small explosions".

SCDF said that the cause of fire is still under investigation.