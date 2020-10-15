EZ-Link payment, top-up services at 7-Eleven suspended after Wirecard ceases payment services in Singapore

SINGAPORE: EZ-Link payment and top-up services at 7-Eleven outlets have been suspended after embattled German payments firm Wirecard ceased its payment services in Singapore.

"EZ-Link payment and top-up services at 7-Eleven were provided through Wirecard," an EZ-Link spokesperson said on Thursday (Oct 15) in response to CNA's queries.

"These services were affected by the cessation of Wirecard’s payment services in Singapore."

According to the EZ-Link website, the EZ-Link card can be used at hundreds of retail outlets as well as food and beverage outlets. Not all of these services are provided through Wirecard.



A spokesperson for the Dairy Farm Group, which owns 7-Eleven, told CNA on Friday it was working closely with EZ-Link to restore services in 7-Eleven stores "as soon as possible".

Last month, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) ordered Wirecard to cease its payment services in Singapore and to return customer funds by Oct 14.

Munich-based Wirecard collapsed in June after its auditor EY refused to sign off on its 2019 accounts because it could not verify €1.9 billion (S$3 billion) supposedly held abroad in escrow by third-party partners.



MAS had said the move was "in the interest of the public" and that it "provides the greatest certainty" to customers. Credit card payments at merchants using Wirecard SG’s services, as well as usage of pre-paid cards issued by Wirecard SG, will be affected, the authority added.

Customers who have not yet made alternative arrangements should do so promptly, MAS advised.



The EZ-Link spokesperson said customers can perform EZ-Link card top-ups through the EZ-Link app.



"When Wirecard filed for insolvency in June, we started to actively communicate and reach out to our partner merchants, including 7-Eleven, to help ease their transition to other payment processors," the spokesperson said.

"We will continue to work closely with 7-Eleven to resume EZ-Link services at 7-Eleven stores for our customers."



The Dairy Farm spokesperson said it has put up in-store notifications to advise customers to adopt other forms of payment.

"In the meantime, we are working closely with EZ-Link to restore services as soon as possible," the spokesperson said.

