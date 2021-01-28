EZ-Link launches account-based cards that allow top-ups through mobile app

SINGAPORE: EZ-Link on Thursday (Jan 28) rolled out new account-based cards that will allow commuters to make top-ups through a mobile application.

Commuters can also choose to update their existing cards and charms to the account-based ticketing system at various ticketing machines and TransitLink Offices islandwide, according to EZ-Link.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new cards have a sticker on the back, indicating that the card is to be used with the EZ-Link app.

Existing cards that have been updated to the new system will not receive a sticker but the change will be automatically reflected in the app if the card is linked.

(Graphic: EZ-Link)

The account-based system saves commuters the hassle of queuing to top up at ticketing machines, or having insufficient value on their travel cards with no machines nearby, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a separate news release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commuters can continue to use their existing EZ-Link cards, but the existing card-based ticketing system will be phased out "after commuters have become familiar with the new system", said LTA.

FEATURES

The new account-based system allows commuters to top up their own accounts as well as their family members' through the EZ-Link app.

Users will also be able to track their spending and receive notifications for every transaction made or when the balance in their account is low.

Advertisement

If they misplace their cards, users can block further transactions via the mobile app.

With the new system, card balance and trip fares will not be displayed on bus readers and MRT fare gates. This is because transactions are carried out through the backend and a longer time is required to retrieve data and reflect the transactions on the fare gates and bus readers, said LTA.

Commuters can check their transactions at ticketing machines. Alternatively, they can also view up to the last 180 days of fare transaction history and access other ticketing services such as claims submission using the TransitLink SimplyGo app, said LTA.

The updated cards will also not be able to be used for motoring payments such as Electronic Road Pricing and car park charges, as they are not "currently compatible" with existing in-vehicle units, said EZ-Link.

"Motorists can continue using their existing EZ-Link cards without updating, and are encouraged to link their cards to the EZ-Link app to enjoy greater benefits and digital services for their motoring needs."

PILOT TRIALS

The launch of the new cards come after a pilot trial was carried out for about 3,000 EZ-Link mobile app users in September last year.

More than 80 per cent of them reported having a "positive" experience using the card, said EZ-Link.

"The ease of performing top-ups for family members and oneself anytime and anywhere, without the need for the physical card via the EZ-Link mobile app, was cited as the most liked feature of the new account-based EZ-Link card.

"Commuters also liked that they were able to track transport spending, receive low balance notifications and earn rewards for all transactions made."

A pilot for concession cards that supports account-based ticketing will start later this year, said LTA.

GATHERING FEEDBACK

In the past, public transport in Singapore only had a card-based ticketing system.

A separate account-based ticketing system was set up in 2019, enabling commuters to pay for public transport fares using bank cards and mobile wallets. It currently supports contactless bank cards from Mastercard, Visa and NETS, as well as mobile wallets such as GooglePay.

LTA said it will continue to engage different groups of commuters through focus group discussions to gather feedback for improvement.

"For example, some participants shared that they would like a convenient means to view their transaction details at public transport nodes. To cater to this need, value-checking machines will be placed at some MRT stations and bus interchanges with high commuter traffic," said LTA.

"We will also continue to explore additional means to make it more convenient for commuters to view their transaction details, including for those who might not have access to mobile applications."