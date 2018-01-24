EZ-Link cards can be used to pay for meals at hawker centre NETS terminals from April

SINGAPORE: From April this year, EZ-Link and concession cardholders will be able to make payments for their food and drinks at all NETS-enabled hawker centres by tapping their cards on the existing NETS terminals.

In a joint press release on Wednesday (Jan 24), EZ-Link and NETS said that with the tie-up, hawkers only need one terminal for NETS card or EZ-Link card payments.

The partnership will cater to the needs of senior citizens and students, a large majority of whom may not have bank accounts, to use their concession cards for payments at NETS terminals in hawker centres as part of the collective Singapore journey towards becoming an e-payments society, they added.



This comes after NETS rolled out quick response (QR code) payments at Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market and Food Centre in September last year, allowing customers to pay for their meal by scanning a QR code with their mobile devices.



According to the companies, there are currently more than 1,000 stalls across more than 30 hawker centres which accept NETS QR code and card payments.

These include hawker stalls at Beo Crescent, Tanjong Pagar, Yishun Park and Zion Road, as well as food courts and canteens at Singapore Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic, Nanyang Polytechnic, Temasek Polytechnic and the National Technological University.

NETS CEO Jeffrey Goh said: "The partnership is a significant milestone in our efforts to build a cashless ecosystem at hawker centres because we are now able to offer all Singaporeans, young and old, a ‘single interface’ payments experience at hawker centres.”

Meanwhile, EZ-Link CEO Nicholas Lee said the collaboration opens up many opportunities for EZ-Link and concession card holders to make cashless transactions across the island with a single interface, starting with hawker centres.

"We hope to continue to establish similar partnerships to increase our acceptance points across Singapore and empower Singaporeans of all ages in the nation’s cashless journey," Mr Lee added.

