Ezbuy raises US$17.6 million in lastest funding, eyes 'more reliable modes' of localised services

SINGAPORE: Popular shopping and shipping agent ezbuy - which was forced to stop offering some of its services last year after more than 1,000 of its accounts were blocked by Taobao - said on Thursday (May 24) that it has raised US$17.6 million in its latest round of funding, which it intends to use to "offer quicker and more reliable modes of localised services".

The round of Pre-Series C funding was co-led by several venture capitalist firms, including IDG, Ventech, Sky9, VKC and CGC, ezbuy said in a press release.

Advertisement

"Our core mission since the start has always been to provide customers with the convenient access to shop for their favourite products from all over the world," said ezbuy's co-founder and CEO He Jian.

"The investment will enable us to continue strengthening our core verticals and pave the way to achieve this objective faster."

Ezbuy, which describes itself as Singapore's first and largest global shopping platform, said that in addition to offering more reliable modes of localised services to customers, the funding will also be used to expand the company within and outside Southeast Asia.

Ezbuy was embroiled in a spat last year with Chinese e-marketplace giant Taobao and its owner Alibaba.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taobao suspended more than 1,000 of the accounts ezbuy used to place orders on behalf of its customers, forcing the Singapore company to halt new orders for its China Buy-For-Me service.

The disruption occurred just before Singles' Day on Nov 11, an annual online discount gala, causing delays to orders by ezbuy customers.