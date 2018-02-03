F-35B jets make first appearance in Southeast Asia for Singapore Airshow

SINGAPORE: The wow factor at this year's Singapore Airshow is ratcheting up with the arrival of two F-35B fighter jets on Saturday afternoon (Feb 3) at Changi Airport.

This is the first time the jets are being seen in Southeast Asia.

The F-35B fighter jets are here courtesy of the United States Marine Corps, and it is believed that there is interest in them by several military and defence forces in the region.





Produced by Lockheed Martin, the jet is able to take off from a short runway and land vertically without a runway.

Currently, no Asian countries have the jet, though its smaller and more conventional cousin, the F-35A, is used by the Japanese and Koreans.

The Singapore Airshow begins on Tuesday, and will be open to the public during the weekend.