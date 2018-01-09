F&N launches reverse vending machine to encourage recycling

SINGAPORE: Instead of dispensing items, this vending machine accepts them.

Food and beverage company Fraser and Neave (F&N) paired up with NTUC FairPrice to launch its first reverse vending machine at Waterway Point on Tuesday (Jan 9).

It works by accepting used cans and bottles and uses "advanced technology to identify, sort and collect" the containers.

For every five used containers they recycle, users of the machine will be given a S$0.50 voucher to purchase F&N's Ice Mountain water at FairPrice supermarkets.

In a news release, F&N said its recycling programme aims to offer Singaporeans a convenient way of recycling used cans and bottles with the help of the machine.

More reverse vending machines will soon be installed at Yew Tee Point and Bukit Merah Central's FairPrice outlets.

"With the launch of this initiative, F&N reinforces our commitment to play our part in protecting the environment by ensuring that our packaging is environmentally friendly and to encourage and reward consumers to recycle the cans and bottles at their convenience when they go shopping for their groceries," said F&N's general manager Jennifer See.



Fairprice also hopes to "inculcate a recycling culture" with these efforts, said the chairman of NTUC Fairprice's corporate social responsibility committee Jonas Kor.