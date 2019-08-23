Roads around Marina Centre, Padang to be closed for F1 Singapore Grand Prix

SINGAPORE: Roads around the Marine Centre area and the Padang will be closed for seven days next month for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a news release on Friday (Aug 23).

The 12th edition of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix will take place from Sep 20 to 22.

The road closures will take effect at 12.01am on Sep 18 to facilitate set-up of race infrastructure, and will go on until 5.30am on Sep 24.



Affected roads will be progressively re-opened after the race to enable earlier traffic access, added LTA.

During this period, road corridors will be open at selected hours:

Those driving can access the Marina Centre area via a single lane along Raffles Boulevard via Nicoll Highway or Temasek Boulevard (except for buses and vehicles with W, X and Y plates) from 12am to 1pm on Sep 21 and 22.

Taxis will be able to use the single-lane access at all times, except when the race is on.

Traffic wardens will be on site to direct traffic and assist the public, while directional signs will also be put up in the area.

Car parks at the nearby Suntec City, Millenia Walk and Marina Square will remain open.

MRT HOURS EXTENDED ON RACE DAYS

MRT operating hours will be extended on race days (Sep 20 to 22), LTA said. Select feeder buses services will also be extended to match the last train services.

Free shuttle buses will be available between Lavender MRT station and Gate 1 of the circuit park on race days. These will run from 2.30pm to 12.30am on Sep 20 and 21, and from 3.30pm and 12.45am on Sep 22.