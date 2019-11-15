Singapore Grand Prix releases 'Super Early Bird' tickets for 2020 F1 night race

SINGAPORE: Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix released on Friday (Nov 15) "Super Early Bird" tickets for the 2020 race at promotional prices, offering patrons up to 28 per cent in savings.



The 13th edition of "the sport's original night race" will be held from Sep 18 to Sep 20 next year, in the 16th round of the 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The current batch of promotional tickets are up for grabs until Dec 3, with prices for the three-day ticket categories starting from S$268, Singapore GP said in a press release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More ticket categories will be released in the coming weeks, it added, and regular prices will apply from May 13, 2020.

On top of the race along the Marina Bay Street Circuit, patrons with a valid ticket for the relevant zones will also be able to catch entertainment performances.

Visit www.singaporegp.sg to get your tickets or to find out more about the race.