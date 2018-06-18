Investigations ongoing after cladding falls off HDB block in Pasir Ris

SINGAPORE: Investigations are ongoing after part of an HDB block's decorative cladding fell off its facade.

The incident happened at Block 270 Pasir Ris Street 21, according to a Facebook post by Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Zainal Sapari on Monday (Jun 18) at about 3pm.



Advertisement

"A large portion of decorative facade cladding of the block had fallen off," wrote the MP. "The incident site has been cordoned off and there is no injury involved.



"Police and the Town Council are at site. HDB technical department is on site as well," he added.



He said that the cause of the damage was under investigation.





Advertisement

Advertisement

Photos accompanying his Facebook post showed large chunks of debris at the foot of the block, with the affected area cordoned off.

Facebook user Ye Ruoshi said that the incident sounded "like thunder".

"Initially we thought it's a very loud cluster of thunder," she wrote in a Facebook post at around 11.45am. "Then our neighbours point(ed) to that direction and we look(ed) and saw this part of the wall covering fell right from the top and broke into pieces right outside the void deck."

She added in Chinese that she was posting pictures of the incident to alert children not to walk under the building's windows.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to HDB and the town council for comment.

