Facebook removes Critical Spectator admin accounts for violating policies

SINGAPORE: Facebook has removed the user accounts of those administering the Critical Spectator page for "violating" the company's policies.

In response to CNA's queries, a spokesperson for Facebook confirmed on Wednesday (Jul 8) that it has "taken action" on several accounts and pages in Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have taken action on several accounts and pages in Singapore for violating our policies. This is based on the violating behaviour of these accounts and pages, and not based on the content they posted," said the spokesperson.



The action taken on these user accounts resulted in two pages that were administered by the accounts to be removed.

The Critical Spectator Facebook page is believed to be run by Polish national Michael Petraeus, who also runs a commentary blog with the same name. The Facebook page had more than 17,000 likes before it was removed.

Commentary provided on the page had generally focused on regional and local politics, and has been seen to take a pro-Singapore Government position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On his personal Facebook account on Wednesday, Mr Petraeus posted a screengrab of the Critical Spectator page showing that it has been "unpublished" for activity that goes against Facebook's "community standards".



Facebook said on Jun 11 that it has taken action against several accounts for misrepresentation, as part of measures to protect the integrity of the upcoming General Election.



Facebook teams dedicated to the election were set up in July last year and have been looking out for what it called "inauthentic behaviour" on the platform.

The removal of the admin accounts comes after The Online Citizen editor Terry Xu announced that he had made a police report against the Critical Spectator "over the posts made in relation to the ongoing General Election".

