Facebook removes Fabrications About The PAP admin accounts for violating policies

SINGAPORE: Facebook has removed the accounts of those administering the Fabrications About The PAP page for violating its policies.



"We’ve taken action on several accounts in Singapore for violating our policies," a Facebook spokesperson said on Sunday (Jun 28) in response to queries from CNA, adding that these accounts were discovered during "ongoing proactive work".

"This action is based on the behaviour of these accounts, not based on the content they posted."



The removal of the Fabrications About The PAP administrators' accounts resulted in the page being unpublished on the platform.The page had more than 250,000 likes before it was unpublished.

Facebook removes accounts that clearly violate its policies, including people who misrepresent themselves, use fake accounts, or engage in behaviour designed to enable other violations of its community standards.



Account owners will need to provide additional information to validate the authenticity of accounts if they want to continue using Facebook.

If the account owner fails the verification, or if there is a violation of Facebook's policies, the account will be removed.



Facebook said on Jun 11 that it had taken action against several accounts for misrepresentation, as part of measures to protect the integrity of the upcoming General Election.



Facebook teams dedicated to the election were set up in July last year and have been looking out for what it called "inauthentic behaviour" on the platform.



Netizens in online forums had in recent days questioned why the page was no longer accessible on Facebook.

In 2017, Fabrications About The PAP founder Jason Chua was issued a stern warning by the police for breaching Cooling-Off Day rules during the Bukit Batok by-election in 2016.

Mr Chua has reportedly said that he set up the page in response to "anti-government" websites. It is widely considered to be supportive of the People's Action Party (PAP).

