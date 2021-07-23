FairPrice reinstates scheme allowing family members to buy discounted groceries on behalf of Pioneer Generation members

SINGAPORE: NTUC FairPrice on Friday (Jul 23) announced it will reinstate its Pioneer Generation (PG) Proxy initiative to “continue protecting the well-being of the more senior cohort in the community” as Singapore sees an increase in community COVID-19 cases.

It will take effect from Monday to Aug 31, FairPrice said in a news release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The initiative, first introduced during the "circuit breaker" last year, allows shoppers to enjoy 3 per cent off up to S$200 spent when they present their relative’s PG card at FairPrice and Unity outlets on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Singaporeans born on or before Dec 31, 1949 and obtained citizenship on or before Dec 31, 1986 are considered part of the Pioneer Generation and are eligible for its associated schemes.



Last year, NTUC FairPrice also organised a Priority Shopping Hour, which aimed to limit the number of people in its stores to allow time and room for the elderly to shop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As Singapore returns to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), FairPrice is encouraging seniors to stay home and making an exception for their family members to enjoy the special savings as they assist pioneer generation members to run their errands,” the company said.

FairPrice Group CEO Seah Kian Peng said they “note with concern that there are still many seniors aged 70 and above who have not been vaccinated as yet”.

“Beyond helping seniors to stretch their dollar, this initiative also encourages family members to check in with their elderly parents who may be living on their own as we recognise having strong family support is important to one's overall well-being,” he said.

The Pioneer Generation discount scheme was introduced in 2014 and has since disbursed more than S$24 million in discounts to pioneer generation members, FairPrice said.



Advertisement

Singapore returned to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) restrictions on Thursday amid a surge in locally transmitted infections. The restrictions will last until Aug 18.

As of Thursday, the overall number of new cases in the community has increased from 127 cases in the week before to 883 cases in the past week. There are also 28 active clusters in Singapore, with the largest being Jurong Fishery Port/Hong Lim Market & Food Centre cluster.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram