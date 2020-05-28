Taman Jurong Shopping Centre's NTUC FairPrice among places visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: The NTUC FairPrice supermarket at Taman Jurong Shopping Centre was on Friday (May 29) added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period.

As part of its daily update, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has been providing information on the places COVID-19 cases visited while infectious.



According to MOH, the infected cases visited the supermarket at Taman Jurong Shopping Centre on May 20 from 7pm to 8pm and May 22 from 8.30pm to 9pm.

The updated list is as follows:

These places are defined as those visited by the infectious cases for more than 30 minutes.

The list will be updated on a rolling 14-day basis, which covers one incubation period and as epidemiological investigations progress, said MOH.

The cases' residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities visited and public transport activities are excluded from the list.

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

"As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit," MOH said.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history."

Singapore reported 611 COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 33,860.



In a later update, MOH reported that there were nine cases in the community - three are Singaporeans or permanent residents, two are work pass holders and four are work permit holders.



