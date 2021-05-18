Employee at FairPrice outlet in Woodlands tests positive for COVID-19; all staff members to be swabbed

SINGAPORE: All staff members at a FairPrice outlet in Woodlands will be swabbed for COVID-19 after an employee there tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday (May 18).

The FairPrice outlet at Block 570B Woodlands Avenue 1 will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday to facilitate deep cleaning after the employee's test result came back positive. It will reopen on Thursday, said the supermarket chain in a Facebook post.



All staff members at the store will be put on leave of absence, said the post.

The infected employee is quarantined and is currently "seeking treatment at a medical facility". She received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, said FairPrice.

“We are rendering the necessary assistance to the staff and her family during this time,” said the supermarket chain.

The deep cleaning procedures will be in line with the National Environment Agency's guidelines, it added.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to assure you that we are sparing no effort to protect our customers and staff so that we can continue to shop and work in a safe and healthy environment,” the post said.

“More information will be provided as they become available.”

Singapore reported 38 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 27 in the community. Eleven of the new community infections were unlinked.



