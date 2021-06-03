FairPrice outlet at Yishun MRT, Yuhua Village Market among places visited by COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: The NTUC FairPrice outlet at the Yishun MRT station and Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre in Jurong East were among the new locations added on Wednesday (Jun 2) to a list of places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

Bugis Street, several Sheng Siong outlets and the FairPrice Xtra outlet at VivoCity were also added to the list, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other locations include Masjid Jamek Queenstown, Peninsula Plaza as well as 328 Katong Laksa at Tiong Bahru Plaza, where one of the recently reported COVID-19 cases worked.

The list of new locations is as follows:

Those identified as close contacts of cases would have been notified by MOH.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

Advertisement

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said the Health Ministry.

Singapore reported 31 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, of which 24 were locally transmitted and seven were imported cases.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram