25-year-old man arrested for allegedly using fake S$50 note

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday (Jun 2) for allegedly using a counterfeit S$50 note at a convenience store in Ang Mo Kio.



The incident happened on Apr 29, said the police in a news release. The man allegedly tried to pay for his purchases at a convenience store along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, and fled before the police were called.



The S$50 counterfeit note was recovered by the police when they arrested the suspect.

Authorities also seized a mobile phone, a thumb drive which contained some images of S$50 and S$100 portrait series notes, a pair of scissors and a forged identification document.



The man will be charged in court on Tuesday.

If found guilty of using a counterfeit currency note, he faces up to 20 years in jail and a fine.



The police said members of the public who suspect that they have received counterfeit notes are advised to report the incident at the nearest Neighbourhood Police Centre.



They should also limit the handling of the suspected note and place it in a protective covering such as an envelope to prevent further tampering, said the police.