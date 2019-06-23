Woman arrested after fake S$50 notes used for payments in Hougang, Tampines

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old woman has been arrested after fake S$50 notes were used for payments at retail outlets and convenience stores in Hougang and Tampines housing estates, the police said on Sunday (Jun 23).

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman is believed to have printed several pieces of S$50 notes with her own printer and used the counterfeit S$50 notes on at least 10 occasions to purchase items of low value,” said the police, adding that they had received multiple reports between Jun 16 and 20.

The woman was arrested at about 9am along Hougang Avenue 2 on Sunday.

“Two pieces of S$50 notes, which are believed to be counterfeits, a printer, printing paper, stationery, apparels, an EZ-link card, cash amounting to more than S$1,200 and two handbags were seized as case exhibits,” said the police.

The woman is also believed to be involved in a theft in dwelling case that reported in February.

She will be charged in court on Monday over the fake notes.

Those found guilty of counterfeiting notes or using them as genuine may be jailed for up to 20 years and fined.