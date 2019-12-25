Online shoppers cheated into buying fake Apple AirPods; 2 men arrested

SINGAPORE: Two men have been arrested for allegedly cheating people into buying fake Apple AirPods, the police said in a news release on Wednesday (Dec 25).

Between Dec 21 and Dec 23, the authorities received multiple reports from victims who said they had been cheated into buying fake AirPods after responding to an online advertisement.

After subsequent investigations, the two men - aged 19 and 23 - were arrested on Monday.

If they are convicted of cheating, they could each be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Investigations are ongoing.



The police warned members of the public to be wary of people selling items online for prices "that sound too good to be true".

Members of the public should only buy things from authorised dealers and use platforms that only release payment to the seller after the buyer receives the item.

"Bear in mind that the party that you are dealing with online is a stranger," said the police. "Whenever possible, only pay upon your receipt of the item."