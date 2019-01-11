Sri Lankan man jailed for holding false Canadian passport

SINGAPORE: A Sri Lankan man who tried to transit through Singapore with a forged Canadian passport and a man who abetted him were each sentenced to eight months' jail on Monday (Jan 7).

Pararasasingam Puveenthan, 30, was convicted of possessing a false Canadian passport, while Marimuththu Subramaniam, 48, was found guilty of abetting one to be in possession of a false travel document, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a press release on Friday.

Pararasasingam obtained a Canadian passport through a third party agent to seek employment outside of Sri Lanka. The passport bore his photograph, but its particulars did not match his, ICA said.

The agent then arranged for Pararasasingam to travel with Marimuththu to Singapore from Colombo on Oct 28, 2018, using their own Sri Lankan passports.

After reaching the transit area of Changi Airport, Marimuththu took Pararasasingam to a waiting area at Changi Airport Terminal 1 for Pararasasingam's onward flight to Melbourne.

At the gatehold room of Changi Airport Terminal 1, ICA officers detected anomalies in the Canadian passport produced by Pararasasingam and arrested him.

Marimuththu was arrested by ICA officers at the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 3 while waiting for his flight back to Colombo.



Under the Passports Act, a person knowingly in possession of a false foreign travel document can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to 10 years or both.