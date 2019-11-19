Deceived by fake Changi Airport lucky draw, scam victims lose S$40,000

SINGAPORE: Scammers have deceived victims into giving away details of their credit card, debit card or bank accounts by saying they had won lucky draws organised by Changi Airport Group (CAG).

In an advisory released on Tuesday (Nov 19), police said victims lost at least S$40,000 to these scammers between July and October this year. There were at least 30 reports of lucky draw scams.

Scammers would make unsolicited calls - sometimes through mobile apps such as Viber - and tell their victims they had won a prize in a lucky draw campaign with a CAG-related name, such as Changi Millionaire.

On top of asking for their card or bank account details, they were also told to provide the one-time password (OTP) sent to their mobile phones, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

The victims realised they were cheated after finding that unauthorised transactions had been made on their accounts, SPF added.

Some victims were also asked to purchase iTunes cards and send the accompanying codes to the scammers over the phone.

And in recent cases, scammers made unauthorised top-ups to the victims’ Singtel Dash accounts using their credit card information, before making fraudulent transactions through the said Singtel Dash accounts.

Police warned the public not to give away their OTP to anyone, including family members and friends, and be wary of claims of winning prizes or unusual requests from strangers.

More information on such scams can be found on www.scamalert.sg.