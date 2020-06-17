Two arrested over scam involving sale of fake gold bars on Carousell

SINGAPORE: Two men, aged 29 and 32, were arrested on Tuesday (Jun 16) for their suspected involvement in a scam where fake gold bars were sold on Carousell.

Police said that the victim made a report on Jun 13, saying he had been cheated by an online seller who offered to sell authentic gold bars at a discounted price.

The victim met the 29-year-old man to collect four pieces of gold bars in exchange for S$5,440, said the police in a news release.



"The victim subsequently went to a pawnshop to check if the gold bars are authentic. However, he was told that the gold bars were likely to be fake," the police added.



Preliminary investigations revealed that the 32-year-old man had "moved the criminal proceeds", said police, adding that both men are believed to be involved in several other online scams.



The 29-year-old suspect will be charged in court on Thursday for cheating. If found guilty, he could be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

Investigations against the 32-year-old suspect are ongoing.

