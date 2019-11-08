192 scams with fake Lazada and Shopee lucky draws reported this year: Police

SINGAPORE: Police on Friday (Nov 8) said at least 192 reports of scams involving fake Lazada and Shopee lucky draws were lodged between January and September this year.



The total amount cheated was at least S$194,000, they added.



Advertisement

Advertisement

In these cases, scammers would impersonate as the victims’ friends or followers on Facebook and Instagram.

The scammers would then ask the victims for their contact numbers and images of their credit or debit cards on the pretext of helping them sign up for lucky draws allegedly conducted by Lazada and Shopee to win money.

Victims were also told to share the One-Time Password (OTP) that they received.

They eventually realised that they were cheated after discovering unauthorised transactions made on their accounts, the police said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police have verified that there are no such lucky draws conducted by Lazada and Shopee.



On Friday, police advised members of the public to beware of unusual requests from strangers and their social media contacts.

“Be wary of claims that you have won a prize, especially if you have not participated in any campaign or lucky draw. Always verify the authenticity of the request by contacting your friend, but do not do so through the social media platform as the account might have been taken over by scammers."

Police also advise members of the public not to transfer money or give out their personal information, bank account or credit and debit card details, and OTP to anyone, including family and friends.