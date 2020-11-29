Police warn against phishing scam that uses fake Pizza Hut advertisements

SINGAPORE: Police on Sunday (Nov 29) warned members of the public of a phishing scam involving fake advertisement for fast food chain Pizza Hut.

The fake advertisements are on Facebook or Instagram and offer "cheap Pizza Hut deals", the police said in a news release.

After victims clicked on the URL embedded in the advertisement, they were directed to a fake Pizza Hut website where they were purportedly deceived into placing their pizza orders and providing their banking details and one-time passwords (OTP) for payment.

A screengrab of a fake Pizza Hut website used to run a phishing scam. (Image: Singapore Police Force)

“Most of the victims only realised that they have been scammed when they subsequently discovered unauthorised transactions in their bank accounts,” the police said.

Police reminded members of the public to adopt crime prevention measures such as:

- Be wary of URL links provided in unsolicited advertisements and text messages, especially those related to deals that seem too good to be true

- Always verify the authenticity of the information with the official website or sources

- Never disclose personal or Internet banking details and OTP to anyone

- Report any fraudulent transaction involving your e-payment accounts to the e-payment service provider immediately

People who have information on such scams can call the police's hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.