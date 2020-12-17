ICA warns of fake SG Arrival Card website, police report made

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) warned on Thursday (Dec 17) of a fake SG Arrival Card website that is phishing for the personal particulars of travellers arriving in Singapore and requesting payments of US$30 for submission of the card.

The website, www.singapore-arrival-card.com, "claims to be the electronic arrival card introduced by ICA to replace the paper disembarkation/embarkation card", the authority said.

"We would like to clarify that the official SGAC e-service by ICA does not require travellers to make a payment to complete the online submission.

"ICA takes a serious view of such fake websites as they undermine public trust in our system and processes," the authority added.



The landing page of the official SG Arrival Card website. (Image: ICA)

ICA said a police report has been made and that it would work to bring the website down as well as continue to monitor the situation.

"The ICA would like to advise members of public to exercise caution so that you do not unwittingly fall prey to such fake websites," it said.

Travellers who need to use the online SG Arrival Card service should proceed to ICA's website at https://eservices.ica.gov.sg/sgarrivalcard or download the SG Arrival Card mobile application from the Apple App Store or Google Play.