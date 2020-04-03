SGH memo saying PM Lee has COVID-19 is fake, hospital says

SINGAPORE: A Singapore General Hospital (SGH) memo that says Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has COVID-19 is fake, the hospital said on Friday (Apr 3).

“We are aware of a fake memo bearing SGH logo circulating on social media and text messaging platforms that our Prime Minister Mr Lee Hsien Loong is tested positive for COVID-19,” the hospital said in a Facebook post.

“We urge the public to be socially responsible and not to circulate this fake news.”

In an online forum post seen by CNA, the “internal memo” said Mr Lee had gone to the accident and emergency department with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. It said he had undergone a swab test and was in an isolation ward.

The bogus memo was then purportedly signed off by an associate professor from the department of surgical intensive care.

Instances of fake information circulating and scams relating to the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore have been rampant.



On Monday, the Prime Minister warned against an email supposedly sent by him asking for "contributions and thoughts" as Singapore tackles the spread of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health last week cautioned people of scammers using automated voice calls or impersonating its staff members and COVID-19 contact tracing personnel.

Nightclub Zouk was also the target of unverified claims. Rumours circulating on social media said that a student with COVID-19 had visited Zouk, but this was not true, a spokesperson said.



There were also rumours online of an impending lockdown last month that National Development Minister Lawrence Wong shot down.

"There is a rumour going around on WhatsApp - some of you may have heard the rumour - that there is going to be a lockdown in Singapore this weekend. Can I just make it very clear - there is no lockdown," Mr Wong said in a press conference in March.

