Son and mother charged with faking death to obtain CPF, insurance claims

SINGAPORE: A man and his mother were charged on Friday (Apr 12) with faking her death to obtain Central Provident Fund (CPF) and insurance claims, the police said.

Abraham Rock, 35, and his mother Talat Farman, 53, are accused of making more than S$3.7 million in false claims.



Insurance firm AXA lodged a police report on Nov 13, 2018, after it found several irregularities in the documents relating to Farman’s purported death in Pakistan.



By then, S$49,000 had already been paid out from the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) under the Dependants' Protection Scheme while S$80,331.23 was paid out from her CPF account.



Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department arrested Rock on Nov 21, 2018. Farman was also subsequently arrested.



Rock faces a total of 11 charges, including charges of engaging in a conspiracy to commit cheating, giving false information, making a false statutory declaration and providing false evidence.



His mother faces five charges of engaging in a conspiracy to cheat.



If found guilty of cheating, the pair faces up to 10 years in jail and a fine for each charge.



For making a false statutory declaration or providing false evidence, they face up to seven years in jail and a fine for each charge.



If found guilty of giving false information, they face up to one year in jail and a fine of up to S$5,000 for each charge.



Both are out on bail of S$15,000 each and will return to court on May 10.

The police said that they worked closely with the insurers during the investigation.



“In our continuous effort to combat fraud, it is vital for all insurers to be proactive in detecting and reporting suspicious cases to the authorities,” the police said.

