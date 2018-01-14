Fallen tree branch pierces car windscreen at Jalan Bukit Ho Swee

SINGAPORE: When engineer Philip Toh heard a loud bang during his family gathering at Jalan Bukit Ho Swee on Sunday afternoon (Jan 14), he assumed that it was a traffic accident.



But when the 39-year-old rushed out of the HDB unit to check, he saw a two-metre long tree branch pierced into his car's front windscreen.



"The windscreen was obviously damaged. The impact of the branch also caused a dent in the car's bonnet," Mr Toh told Channel NewsAsia.

The lights inside the vehicle and his dashboard camera were also ruined by the incident.

Mr Toh had parked his red Nissan Qashqai at an open-air car park near Block 6 Jalan Bukit Ho Swee to meet relatives. It was parked near a tall tree, which he estimated to be about 11-storey high.

The branch fell from a height of about six storeys, he said.



As Mr Toh assessed the damage on his car, he still considered himself to be "very lucky".

"If any members of my family was inside the car when the branch fell, it would have been disastrous," he said.

Mr Toh called the authorities, and the Jalan Besar Town Council later sent an official to remove the tree branch. Channel NewsAsia has contacted the town council for comments.



After the branch was removed, he sent his car to the workshop to repair the damage.



"I called my car agent who advised me to call my insurer but there was no one working as it's the weekend," he said. "I hope it gets resolved soon."



Earlier on Sunday, two cars parked along Margaret Drive were damaged after an eight-metre tall rain tree and a lamp post fell on them.

