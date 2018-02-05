Fallen tree on Balestier Road causes congestion during evening peak hour

SINGAPORE: A fallen tree on Balestier Road resulted in eastbound traffic congestion on Monday (Feb 5).

A Channel NewsAsia reporter on the scene observed traffic backed up until Thomson Road after two of three lanes were blocked in the area. Workers were seen sawing off branches from the fallen tree.

A tree fell on a car along Balestier Road on Monday (Feb 5). (Photo: Lin Suling)

A tree that fell along Balestier Road being cleared away on Monday (Feb 5). (Photo: Lin Suling)

In a tweet at around 6.45pm, the Land Transport Authority alerted drivers to an obstacle on Balestier Road after Boon Teck road.

Obstacle on Balestier Road (towards Prome Road) after Boon Teck Road — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) February 5, 2018

Channel NewsAsia understands that works to clear the tree began at about 6.45pm and ended at around 8pm.



Advertisement

Advertisement