Fallen tree on Balestier Road causes congestion during evening peak hour
SINGAPORE: A fallen tree on Balestier Road resulted in eastbound traffic congestion on Monday (Feb 5).
A Channel NewsAsia reporter on the scene observed traffic backed up until Thomson Road after two of three lanes were blocked in the area. Workers were seen sawing off branches from the fallen tree.
In a tweet at around 6.45pm, the Land Transport Authority alerted drivers to an obstacle on Balestier Road after Boon Teck road.
Channel NewsAsia understands that works to clear the tree began at about 6.45pm and ended at around 8pm.