Fallen trees cause bus diversions, jams amid heavy rain, strong winds in western Singapore

SINGAPORE: Fallen trees caused bus diversions in various parts of western Singapore and led to reports of traffic jams as heavy rain and strong winds hit the country on Friday (Mar 30).

Bus services were diverted due to fallen trees at locations including Bukit Batok Road and Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1, according to notifications from the SMRTConnect app.

Multiple fallen trees were also seen at a cemetery in Lim Chu Kang, with photos showing tombs covered by trees and a tree obstructing the road.

Forty-year-old Kelvin Koh, who works in logistics, told Channel NewsAsia that the area experienced "heavy rain and very strong winds" at about 3.50pm.



A fallen tree covering a tomb at the cemetery in Lim Chu Kang. (Photo: Kelvin Koh)

A fallen tree obstructing a road near the cemetery in Lim Chu Kang (Photo: Kelvin Koh)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Operations manager Kenny Koh, 31, told Channel NewsAsia he saw a fallen tree blocking both lanes on Murai Farmway in Lim Chu Kang at around 4.40pm.



The heavy thunderstorm also caused damage to nearby Koon Lee Nursery and Chew's Agriculture. One worker from the nursery was taken to hospital.



A fallen tree blocked the road at Murai Farmway. (Photo: Kenny Koh)

Channel NewsAsia reader Zulkarnian reported traffic congestion at Bukit Batok Road towards Choa Chu Kang Way after a fallen tree obstructed two lanes of the three-lane road.



Video of the incident showed officers directing traffic and an ambulance at the scene.

The Land Transport Authority also warned motorists of obstacles in the area.

In a tweet at about 4.15pm, the authority warned of an obstacle on Old Choa Chu Kang Road towards Jalan Berseri after Choa Chu Kang Road, and added that Old Choa Chu Kang Road was closed after Choa Chu Kang Road.

In another tweet at about 4.30pm, the authority also warned of an obstacle on Bukit Batok Road towards Choa Chu Kang Road, after Pavilion Circle, and told motorists to avoid the right lane.

Obstacle on Bukit Batok Road (towards Choa Chu Kang Road) after Pavilion Circle. Avoid right lane — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) March 30, 2018





Obstacle on Old Choa Chu Kang Road (towards Jalan Berseri) after Choa Chu Kang Road. Old Choa Chu Kang Road closed after Choa Chu Kang Road — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) March 30, 2018

​​​​​​​According to the National Environment Agency's heavy rain alert, moderate to heavy thundery showers were expected over many areas of Singapore between 3.50pm and 5.10pm on Friday.

It also warned that flash floods may occur in the event of heavy rain.

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in photos or videos of something newsworthy, WhatsApp our Mediacorp news hotline at +65 8218 8281 or message us on Facebook.



