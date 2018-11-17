Fallen trees on TPE block traffic on Saturday morning

SINGAPORE: Two large trees were uprooted along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Saturday morning (Nov 17), blocking the expressway.

The Land Transport Authority tweeted at 7.17am that there was an obstacle TPE (towards SLE) after Tampines Ave 7 Exit.

Advertisement

Obstacle on TPE (towards SLE) after Tampines Ave 7 Exit. TPE closed after Tampines Ave 7 Exit — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) November 16, 2018

Channel NewsAsia understands that both trees were cleared at 8.45am and there was no damage or injuries.

Motorists, mainly motorcyclists, were seen trying to clear a tree on a stretch of road in a video shared over WhatsApp and Facebook.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The video was taken on the TPE towards Punggol at Tampines Ave 12 exit, a Facebook post on Roads.sg said. All four lanes of traffic "came to a standstill", according to Roads.sg.

The Meteorological Service Singapore issued a heavy rain warning at about 7am on Thursday which warned of "heavy thundery showers with gusty wind".



Heavy rain warning: Heavy thundery showers with gusty wind are expected over many areas of Singapore between 7.. . — NEA (@NEAsg) November 16, 2018



