Police investigating false information circulating on gang activities

SINGAPORE: Information being spread via text messages and videos purportedly about fights between various gangs in Singapore is false, the police said on Saturday (Aug 24).

In a news release, the police said they were investigating the matter and have verified that none of the alleged incidents took place.

“The police would like to assure members of the public that the information being spread through these text messages and videos is false,” it said.

“The police have verified that none of the alleged incidents had occurred.”

One photo circulating on social media shows a man with blood on his face and T-shirt; another message warns people not to approach the gangs if they see them in public, and to refrain from making gang signs.

In its news release, the police advised the public not to spread false information and create alarm.

It said: “The police will not hesitate to take action against any person responsible for the deliberate generation and spread of such untruths which can create fear and alarm to the public.”

The police urged anyone who has information on who might have spread the false rumours to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online via www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.



