Family Dental Centre's ex-CEO fined S$15,000 over S$50 patient-referral bribe

SINGAPORE: The former CEO of Family Dental Centre (FDC) was on Tuesday (Oct 16) fined S$15,000 for attempting to bribe a dental assistant at another dental group for patient referrals, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a press release.

Nurul Aizat Zainudin, a 32-year-old Singaporean, was charged on Sep 26 for one count of corruptly offering S$50 to a dental assistant employed by T32 Dental for each patient referred from T32 to FDC.

The offence took place on May 28 last year when Aizat messaged the dental assistant, Syakirah Atiqah Samsul Bahar, and offered the bribe.

Syakirah rejected the bribe and the matter was reported to the CPIB.

"The CPIB would like to commend Syakirah for her act of integrity and honesty," the bureau said.

At the time, Aizat was employed as the director, CEO and dentist of FDC. His services have since been terminated, the release said.

The Singapore Dental Council is looking into Aizat's professional misconduct.

"Singapore adopts a zero tolerance approach towards corruption. The CPIB takes a serious view of any corrupt practices and will not hesitate to take action against any party involved in such acts," the bureau said.