Family in the Force: Children salute inspirational dad in Father's Day tribute

SINGAPORE: Some things run in the family. For Senior Station Inspector (SSI) Mohd Fuat, his children took on more than just his genes.

The deputy officer-in-charge of the Community Policing Unit at Nanyang Neighbourhood Police Centre served his National Service in the police force in 1984 and signed up as a regular officer in 1987.

Almost three decades later, his daughter and son joined the profession - in 2012 and 2011 respectively.



Staff Sergeant Nur Adelina and Staff Sergeant (SSGT) Mohd Iraimi are with the Traffic Police Department.



In a fitting tribute in conjunction with Father's Day, the Singapore Police Force, on its Facebook page, posted their comments about how their father inspired them

(Photo: SPF)

SSGT Iraimi recounted how his father was "very strict" with them.

"I remember we had a 5pm curfew when we were schooling. Being the mischievous one, he paid a great deal of attention on me and made sure that I did not go astray. He also encouraged me to only get a job where my interest lies in. I am glad it all worked out.

"Thank you, Abah. Happy Father’s Day to you,” he said.



(Photo: SPF)

SSGT Adelina highlighted the lighter side of their dad as she remembered how he engaged with the community.

"When we were younger, my father would take us to children’s events organised by the SPF, such as colouring contests and exhibitions. Then, I always found Police officers friendly and approachable.

"I also recalled residents exchanging greetings with him whenever we met them. My father would explain that he knew them due to his work. At times as such, I felt proud of my father who had made a positive impact on the people," she said.



"I am always proud to be your daughter, Abah. Happy Father’s Day to you,” she added.





